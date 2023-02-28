By Kwang JirapornKuhakan RAYONG, Thailand (Reuters) – Thailand and the United States kicked off on Tuesday military exercises involving more than 7,000 personnel and forces from 30 countries, with the annual drills including a component focused on space exercises for the first time.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Shots fired near German primary school, two critically injured – Bild - February 28, 2023
- Thailand hosts thousands of US troops for annual ‘Cobra Gold’ drills - February 28, 2023
- Santander to return half of profits to shareholders in 3-year strategy - February 28, 2023