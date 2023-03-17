By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Republican U.S. senator’s accusation on Thursday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had lied during a tussle over the future of the Social Security program obscured behind-the-scenes talks between the White House and lawmakers that have been underway for months,
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Euro zone labour costs jump 5.7% y/y in Q4 - March 17, 2023
- Britain and Japan sign space co-operation deal - March 17, 2023
- Germany to seek closer economic ties with Japan amid supply chain tension - March 17, 2023