SYDNEY (Reuters) – The number of people still unaccounted for in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle that battered New Zealand nearly two weeks ago has dropped to 13, authorities said on Saturday, as heavy rain overnight prompted evacuations on the country’s North Island.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden does not plan to visit site of Ohio train derailment - February 24, 2023
- Thirteen still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand - February 24, 2023
- Gerber ends Tesla board run, says carmarker creating ‘own voice’ - February 24, 2023