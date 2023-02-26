MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Three people died and eight others were injured when a helicopter operated by the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed on Saturday in the country’s Lower Shabelle region, the mission said in a statement on Sunday.
