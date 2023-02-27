MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Monday killed three fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Iraqi Kurdistan’s counterterrorism service said.
