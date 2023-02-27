OSLO (Reuters) – Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and dozens of other activists on Monday blocked entrances to Norway’s energy ministry, protesting against wind turbines built on land traditionally used by indigenous Sami reindeer herders.
