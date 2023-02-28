OSLO (Reuters) – Indigenous campaigners demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway expanded their protest on Tuesday, blocking access to the finance ministry as they pressed on with a demonstration at the nearby energy ministry.
