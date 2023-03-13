By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was released from a hospital and will continue receiving treatment in a rehabilitation facility, his office said on Monday after one of the most powerful figures in Washington suffered a fall last week.
