By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was released from a hospital and will continue receiving treatment in a rehabilitation facility, his office said on Monday after one of the most powerful figures in Washington suffered a fall last week.
