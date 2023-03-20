By Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. diplomat to Europe Karen Donfried will step down to focus on her family, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, leaving an important post empty as Washington works to keep its allies focused on supporting Ukraine’s war
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Has Erratic Trading on Monday - March 20, 2023
- Top U.S. State Dept diplomat for Europe to step down to focus on family - March 20, 2023
- Eighty years on, Thessaloniki Holocaust survivor recalls cart of trampled bodies - March 20, 2023