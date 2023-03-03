TORONTO (Reuters) – Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) tracked the seasonal trend by rising in February from January but were down sharply on an annual basis as borrowing costs climbed, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data showed on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- European stocks rise on Fed relief, China demand rebound - March 3, 2023
- Toronto home prices rise in February, down 17.9% year-over-year - March 3, 2023
- Indonesia to scrap pandemic-era trading restrictions at end-March – regulator - March 3, 2023