(Reuters) – Futures tracking Canada’s main stock index fell over 1% on Wednesday as their U.S. peers declined, with investors focusing on a flurry of U.S. economic data to gauge where the Federal Reserve stands on monetary policy tightening.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU says Silicon Valley Bank collapse has ‘limited’ impact on bloc - March 15, 2023
- U.S. business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years - March 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Not Spooked by Banking Chaos - March 15, 2023