TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp boosted global vehicle production by 9% in January, it said on Monday, marking its first increase in three months but still coming short of its plan due to COVID-19-related parts shortages.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Target Sub-$1.19 on Fed Policy Outlook - February 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Remains at Risk of a Return to Sub-$1.05 on Policy Divergence - February 26, 2023
- Plastic consumption on course to nearly double by 2050 – research - February 26, 2023