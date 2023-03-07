By Ingrid Melander PARIS (Reuters) – Labour unions will seek to bring France to a standstill on Tuesday, as they step up their fight against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to make the French work two years more, to 64, before they can retire with a pension.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tesla’s next generation smaller car to operate mostly autonomously-Musk - March 7, 2023
- Can the S&P 500 Bulls Still Reach 4300? - March 7, 2023
- Israeli forces kill six in raid on West Bank refugee camp - March 7, 2023