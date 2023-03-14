(Reuters) – Trial results for Pfizer Inc’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, supported its use to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults at high-risk of severe disease, staff reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.
