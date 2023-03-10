By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Falling bank stocks drove Asian markets lower on Friday, while bonds rallied and expectations for U.S. interest rate rises were reduced after a surprise capital raising at a Silicon Valley startup lender unleashed fears of broader banking-system stress.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Rejoins the Crypto Market in the Red on SEC v Ripple Silence - March 9, 2023
- Troubled US startup-lender spooks share markets, bonds rally - March 9, 2023
- BOJ keeps ultra-low rates at Kuroda’s final policy meeting - March 9, 2023