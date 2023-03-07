OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian police are investigating media reports that cited secret intelligence on alleged Chinese attempts to influence elections for potential violations of information security laws, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Taiwan’s defence minister not aware of President Tsai’s plan to visit US - March 6, 2023
- Dollar subdued ahead of Powell testimony - March 6, 2023
- Philippines February inflation eases to 8.6% y/y - March 6, 2023