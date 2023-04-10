WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump has appealed an order requiring his ex-vice president, Mike Pence, to testify in the special counsel probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Senate panel plans hearing on Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ trips – report - April 10, 2023
- Natural Gas Teases the Bulls as it Pops Above Last Week’s High - April 10, 2023
- Silver’s Bullish Momentum Stalls: Is a Correction Ahead? - April 10, 2023