By Karen Freifeld and Rich McKay NEW YORK/PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Romania: Fiscal Sustainability Hinges on Pension, Tax Reform as Growth Slows - April 4, 2023
- Gunmen in Nigeria seize eight students in latest kidnapping - April 4, 2023
- U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time - April 4, 2023