By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump is due back in New York to be questioned Thursday in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him by the state’s attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China sanctions senior US lawmaker for visiting Taiwan - April 13, 2023
- Most Korean plaintiffs in Japan forced-labour cases accept Seoul’s compensation plan - April 13, 2023
- Italy plans extra borrowing worth almost $9 billion this year and next - April 13, 2023