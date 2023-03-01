(Reuters) – Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform, said on Wednesday it will file an appeal against a Nasdaq de-listing notice due to the non-payment of some dues.
