By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) – Manhattan has started and stopped its investigation into Donald Trump’s hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels so many times that it has come to be known as a “zombie case” like the mythical character who returns from the
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Reaction to former President Donald Trump’s indictment - March 30, 2023
- Trump charges bring New York ‘zombie case’ back to life - March 30, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: reporter arrested in case that could worsen US-Moscow ties - March 30, 2023