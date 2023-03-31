By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) – Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York City grand jury, his lawyer said on Thursday, after the prosecutor who filed the charges came under political pressure for not bringing them against the former U.S. president sooner.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Belarus’ Lukashenko says Russian nuclear arms needed to deter threats from West - March 31, 2023
- Philippines, U.S. hold live-fire exercises focused on territorial defence - March 31, 2023
- Toyota’s St Petersburg plant handed over to Russian state - March 31, 2023