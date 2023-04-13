By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump is due back in New York to be questioned Thursday in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him by the state’s attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Amazon awarded CEO Andy Jassy no new stock in 2022 - April 13, 2023
- Google to ask judge to toss U.S. antitrust lawsuit over search dominance - April 13, 2023
- Half of Republicans say politics drove US abortion pill court ruling – Reuters/Ipsos - April 13, 2023