NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York to face criminal charges, under the terms of a deal agreed between his defense attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors, defense lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Canada clears Rogers-Shaw deal but with conditions - March 31, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Rallies Against Yen From Crucial Level - March 31, 2023
- TSX rises as domestic economy outperforms; Rogers slides - March 31, 2023