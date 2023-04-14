By Alexandra Ulmer INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Reuters) – White House Republican hopefuls including Donald Trump descend on Indianapolis for the annual NRA conference on Friday, highlighting the gun lobby’s continued political potency even as the U.S. reels from the latest spate of mass shootings.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exclusive-Fed can ‘hit the mark and hold’ with one more rate hike, Bostic says - April 14, 2023
- EU parliament graft suspect Kaili released to house arrest - April 14, 2023
- Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight weeks – BofA - April 14, 2023