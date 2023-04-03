By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has widened his lead over his rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest, even as he faces criminal charges in New York, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Trump widens lead in 2024 Republican presidential primary - April 3, 2023
- South Korea March inflation slows to 4.2%, lower than expected - April 3, 2023
- Brazil targets Asian e-commerce giants, local companies in tax push - April 3, 2023