TOKYO (Reuters) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co plans to construct a second chip plant in Japan to manufacture 5 and 10 nanometre chips from the second half of the decade, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Hang Seng Hits Reverse - February 23, 2023
- TSMC plans second Japan factory to make higher-end chips -media - February 23, 2023
- EV maker Nio plans new 40 GWh battery plant in China- sources - February 23, 2023