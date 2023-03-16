(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, as caution prevailed around financial stocks after Credit Suisse secured a lifeline from the Swiss central bank, while higher commodity prices helped cut losses.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS - March 16, 2023
- Analysis-Egypt asset sales face obstacles as state maintains grip - March 16, 2023
- CK Hutchison 2022 net profit up 9.5% helped by big one-off gain - March 16, 2023