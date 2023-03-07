(Reuters) – Canadian benchmark stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, tracking strength in U.S. markets ahead of the Federal Reserve chief’s testimony to the Congress, though weakness in crude prices on concerns around demand from China capped gains.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- TSX futures mirror strength in U.S. peers ahead of Powell speech - March 7, 2023
- Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare - March 7, 2023
- Futures edge up ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony - March 7, 2023