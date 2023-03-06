(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday, setting the TSX up to snap a three-session winning streak, as commodity prices weakened after top-consumer China set a modest growth target for the year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Lordstown Motors loss widens as higher costs, delivery delays weigh - March 6, 2023
- TSX set to open lower as commodity prices weigh - March 6, 2023
- UK police officer who murdered woman sentenced for further sex crimes - March 6, 2023