TUNIS (Reuters) – Three prominent opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied who were arrested last month and accused of conspiring against state security have gone on hunger strike, their lawyer and the son of one of them said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US House unanimously backs COVID origins information declassification - March 10, 2023
- Tunisia detainees start hunger strike, family says - March 10, 2023
- PepsiCo, FrieslandCampina halt business with palm oil supplier - March 10, 2023