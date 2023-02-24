TUNIS (Reuters) – A Tunisian court has issued in absentia a prison term of three months to Algerian activist Amira Bouraoui for illegally crossing borders, Tunisia’s radio Mosaique FM reported on Friday, in a case that has caused a diplomatic row.
