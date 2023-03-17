TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has resigned due to family reasons, he told reporters on Friday, amid a crackdown on prominent opposition figures and a campaign against African migrants that has prompted international ire.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ICC prosecutor: Hundreds of Ukrainian children taken from orphanages to Russia - March 17, 2023
- U.S. Supreme Court asked to decide if AI can be a patent ‘inventor’ - March 17, 2023
- Tunisian interior minister resigns, citing family reasons - March 17, 2023