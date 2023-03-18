TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has resigned due to family reasons, he told reporters on Friday, amid a crackdown on prominent opposition figures and a campaign against African migrants that has prompted international ire.
