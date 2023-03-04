TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s powerful UGTT labour union rallied in the capital on Saturday, mobilising thousands of supporters against President Kais Saied in a demonstration of its strength after his recent crackdown on opponents.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- At least six killed in blast at oxygen plant in Bangladesh - March 4, 2023
- Greece to wrap up search at train crash site as anger simmers - March 4, 2023
- Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business - March 4, 2023