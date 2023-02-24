By Timour Azhari and Ezgi Erkoyun ANTAKYA/ISTANBUL, Turkey (Reuters) – Turkey issued rebuilding regulations on Friday for a region devastated by earthquakes this month to enable companies or charities to help in the urgent task of building new homes for the millions who need rehousing after
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canada’s TD gets regulatory nod for $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen - February 24, 2023
- U.S. Treasury sanctions Russian mining sector, goes after sanctions evasion - February 24, 2023
- Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 million made homeless by earthquakes - February 24, 2023