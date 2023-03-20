By Ceyda Caglayan and Jonathan Spicer ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey halted the transit of Western-sanctioned goods to Russia this month after a year of war in Ukraine and mounting U.S. and European pressure on Ankara for action, a top export official and a diplomat said.
