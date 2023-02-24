ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has imposed regulations for earthquake rebuilding work in its region hit by this month’s devastating tremors, according to a presidential decree published in the country’s Official Gazette on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkey introduces regulations for earthquake rebuild -Official Gazette - February 24, 2023
- Flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda - February 24, 2023
- Australian pallets maker Brambles hikes annual profit outlook; shares jump - February 24, 2023