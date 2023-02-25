By Ece Toksabay VAKIFLI, Turkey (Reuters) – In Turkey’s only remaining ethnic Armenian village, Vakifli, the elderly population thank God that not one of them died during the devastating earthquakes that struck the region. But they fear for the future of their cherished home.
