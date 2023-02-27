ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids will resume on March 9, after a delay in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest.
