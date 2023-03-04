ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Leaders of Turkey’s opposition alliance were expected to meet on Saturday after one of the group’s main parties quit the bloc amid disagreement over who should run for president in a national election scheduled for May.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tunisian labour union starts major protests against president - March 4, 2023
- Turkey’s opposition alliance to meet after split over election candidate - March 4, 2023
- Russian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine - March 4, 2023