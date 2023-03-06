ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s right wing IYI Party has proposed that the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul serve as vice presidents if the opposition wins the May election, an spokesperson said on Monday, after the party left the main opposition alliance last week.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israel president says judicial compromise “closer”, markets jump - March 6, 2023
- Biden’s clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers - March 6, 2023
- Philippines’ lower house opens door to amending charter - March 6, 2023