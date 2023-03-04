ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Leaders of Turkey’s opposition alliance were expected to meet on Saturday after one of the group’s main parties quit the bloc amid disagreement over who should run for president in a national election scheduled for May.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Motor racing-Alonso says his Aston Martin is ‘too good to be true’ - March 4, 2023
- Turkey’s earthquake death toll rose to 45,968 -interior minister - March 4, 2023
- Turkey’s opposition bloc renews commitment to principles after split - March 4, 2023