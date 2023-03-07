By Orhan Coskun and Daren Butler ANKARA (Reuters) – A call by Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party for talks with an opposition alliance on supporting its joint candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan in May elections has caused unease among some nationalist elements of the diverse union.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Poland says it will send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week - March 7, 2023
- Dollar rises ahead of Powell speech; China data knocks commodities - March 7, 2023
- Volatile Week Ahead As Risk Events Eyed - March 7, 2023