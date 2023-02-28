By Birsen Altayli ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Earthquakes in southeastern Turkey that destroyed cities and killed 44,000 people have prompted authorities to look again at how the quake-prone nation might cope with a similar tremor in Turkey’s densely populated, northwestern industrial heartland.
