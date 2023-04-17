ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s central government budget recorded a deficit of 47.22 billion lira ($2.46 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, while the cumulative deficit for 2023 so far widened to 250 billion lira, mainly due to devastating earthquakes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Oil steady as market awaits Chinese GDP data - April 17, 2023
- The USD Index Rises Like a Phoenix! Will Gold Hold its Ground? - April 17, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Russian critic of war jailed for 25 years - April 17, 2023