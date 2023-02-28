ANKARA (Reuters) – A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to 10 months in prison for spreading disinformation, handing down the first jail term under a new law that critics say threatens free speech.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkish court sentences journalist to jail under ‘disinformation’ law - February 28, 2023
- Glencore sentenced to pay $700 million in US after bribery guilty plea - February 28, 2023
- How High Can the Gold Price Rally in March? - February 28, 2023