By Susana Vera ISKENDERUN, Turkey (Reuters) – Tasked with burying hundreds of victims of Turkey’s massive earthquakes, undertaker Ali Dogru brought his wife and four sons to live in an old bus by the cemetery where he works in the city of Iskenderun, so he could
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P says SVB fallout won’t lead to rating actions on APAC banks - March 16, 2023
- Jefferies sees softer impact of Credit Suisse crisis on India - March 16, 2023
- Turkish undertaker’s family move to cemetery as he buries earthquake dead - March 16, 2023