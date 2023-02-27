ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Cries of “government resign” rang out from Turkish football stadiums at the weekend as fans criticised the government’s response to this month’s earthquakes that have killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Wall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally - February 27, 2023
- Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count - February 27, 2023
- Democratic congresswoman Slotkin announces run for open Michigan Senate seat - February 27, 2023